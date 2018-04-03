Mindef launches Housing Blueprint

PORT DICKSON: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) today launched the Housing Blueprint for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) which is set to benefit over 200,000 of its personnel, veterans and their family members.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the blueprint comprised five key programmes, namely the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT), One Personnel One Home (SASaR), 1Malaysia Veterans Home Repair Programme (1MVHRP), "Rumah Idaman" and a one-stop centre for military personnel to own homes.

"There are 40,627 houses under the RKAT, of which 9,096 units are expected to be completed by 2020 while the rest will be built in stages until December 2030.

"A total of 25,000 houses under the SASaR programme will be built until 2030 ... This allows the armed forces personnel and veterans to own homes at their location of choice," he said in his speech when launching the blueprint here today.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

Hishammuddin said a total of 346 newly built houses, 585 refurbished homes and 30 family homes of armed forces veterans were being repaired under the 1MVHRP programme with an allocation of RM23.02 million, from 2012 to 2017.

As for "Rumah Idaman" programme (affordable homes for MAF personnel and veterans), he said 1,888 units at Taman LTAT Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur; Mutiara Rini, Johor Baru; and Mutiara Damansara, Selangor were sold to military personnel.

"We have also set up a one-stop centre to facilitate all (armed forces) members in matters pertaining to homeownership," he said, adding that the centre would be initially operating at Mindef before being expanded to other military camps in stages. — Bernama