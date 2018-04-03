New dining experience preparing for take-off

ARVIN Randhawa has a plan(e) up his sleeve.

The CEO of TwoSpicy Entertainment Live is hard at work to make sure his latest venture – artfully named Plane in the City – is ready for take off on April 30 at the speciality dining zone Skyland on Jalan Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur.

“We live in an era of experience,” says Arvin. “Consumers are now demanding newer and more interactive models of products and services. They want to experience different realities, and Plane in the City will allow them to do just that.”

A decommissioned Boeing 737 has been brought all the way from Subang airport to its present site in Jalan Bukit Bintang.

The plane is currently under renovation to prepare for its new lease on life as a fine-dining destination.

“Our beautiful lady is still putting her make-up on,” says Arvin, whose company is also behind the popular Dinner in the Sky Malaysia experience, which began in 2015.

Once it’s all systems go, guests will receive a boarding pass and be ushered to a seat inside the plane. There, they will be served a freshly-prepared fine-dining meal prepared by the five-star Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur.

After the meal, guests can visit the plane’s cockpit, sit in the captain’s chair, and even stick their heads out of the cockpit window. The whole experience, of course, is selfie-friendly.

They can even step out and walk on the plane’s wings for a view of the towering skyscrapers in the city’s Golden Triangle.

As a start, the plane will only be open for dinner from 6.30pm, and will cater for 20 people for a 90-minute session.

Guests can choose from three packages – Economy Class (at RM199 per person), Business Class (RM399), and First Class (RM999).

Arvin sees Plane in the City as an unforgettable experience for both locals and tourists.

He adds that there are plans to launch celebratory packages such as for anniversaries and birthdays.

The plane can also be booked for private events for up to 60 pax each time.

For more, visit the Plane in the City website.