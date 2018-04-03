Orang Asli woman nabbed for cheating 70 victims

KUANTAN: The police have detained an orang asli woman for allegedly cheating 70 people of RM84,000 by offering a non-existent service to process the ownership of the 1Malaysia People's Housing Project (PR1MA) in Pahang.

Following 20 police reports lodged by victims, the 31-year-old suspect was picked up at her house in Taman Tas Ria about 11pm.

State Commercial CID chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said one of the victims became acquainted with the suspect in June last year and was offered the 'service'.

He said the 41-year-old woman agreed to pay RM1,200 as deposit to the suspect but no receipt was issued.

"The suspect also asked the victim to look for other people who were interested in purchasing the homes.

"Subsequently, the victim did so and handed over a sum of RM84,000, which she had collected from other people, to the suspect," he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a police report upon realising that she had been had when the suspect could not be contacted after the latter received the money. — Bernama