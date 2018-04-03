Parliament to be dissolved by Friday, Nazri predicts

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz predicted that Parliament is most likely to be dissolved by this Friday.

Nazri today said he had based his prediction on a few things, among which are the postponement of the weekly Cabinet meeting from today to Friday, the ending of Parliament sitting on Thursday as well as the scheduling of Barisan Nasional launching its election manifesto on Saturday.

"With the guessing window getting smaller each day, the hype of guessing when Parliament will be dissolved and when the election will be held will surely be on everyone's mind and this includes me.

"However, I am not the Prime Minister so I cannot really confirm when Parliament will be dissolved. But based on logical thinking, it will most likely happen this Friday," Nazri said.

Furthermore, he asked why would BN launch its election manifesto if the Parliament is not going to be dissolved.

Based on past traditions, the BN manifesto is normally announced in the same week after Parliament is dissolved.

The BN manifesto for the upcoming general election will be unveiled on Saturday at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

On another issue, Nazri who is also the Tourism and Culture Minister said that he welcomes the Transport Ministry's proposal of putting a cap on domestic airfares during seasonal periods.

He said such a move would not only further promote domestic tourism but also help all the airlines especially local and new airlines companies to be able to compete fairly with each other.