Police keep watchful eyes on 1,131 hostile individuals

SIBU: The police are keeping their watchful eyes on some 1,131 individuals throughout the country who are deemed to be hostile or potential troublemakers in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said, the number of the troublemakers to be placed under constant monitoring would be increased from time to time if there was such a need based on the report the police gathered on the ground.

"This is under our radar of monitoring so that they will not cause any trouble during the election period," he told reporters after attending a briefing on Sibu police preparation for the GE14 at the Sibu District Police Headquarters here today.

He said more than 100 of those identified as potential troublemakers are from Sarawak.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police would take all efforts to ensure the smooth running of the election, including to deploy Light Strike Force, Public Order Riot Unit and Federal Reserve Unit nearby identified hotspots.

"There are 33 hotspots in Sabah and Sarawak. In Sarawak we have identified 17 hotspots which included Stampin in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri," he said, adding that the Sarawak Commissioner of Police had taken the appropriate measures to handle the situation.

He further elaborated that hotspots are areas in the country that are known to have "unruly incidents" during the past elections.

Mohamad Fuzi, who was happy with the police preparation and readiness for the election, added that a 'Cantas' team had been formed to curb gangsterism or any other criminal activities that could disrupt the election process such as preventing the public from exercising their rights as voters or betting on the election results.

Also present were Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh and Sibu Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit. — Bernama