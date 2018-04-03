Rainforest Fringe Festival expected to attract over 18,000 tourists

KUCHING: The 10-day Rainforest Fringe Festival (RFF) 2018 scheduled to kick-off on July 6 is expected to attract more than 18,000 tourists to enjoy the culture, contemporary and traditional event that represents Sarawak's exciting, complex and many-layered identity.

Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the event will also serve as a platform for sharing ideas, exploring new way to interpret music, textiles, cooking and other exciting things Sarawak has to offer.

"Sarawak has so much to offer, each year we try to showcase something different to the locals and tourists. It is going to be an exciting event. Based on the previous event, we received so many positive feedback from the visitors," he told a press conference in Baitul Makmur building, Petra Jaya here today.

Abdul Karim added the RFF is all about Sarawak, adding "it will be an exciting time for all to come together and immerse in art, nature, history, tradition, culture, and fun, in an all-inclusive and complete sensorial experience".

Among the programmes planned during the festival include The Indigenous Showcase, First People Party, Bamboo That Binds and Wood, The Market, The Rainforest stories, exhibition and yoga. — Bernama