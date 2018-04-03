Two M’sians hospitalised in Kolkata after suffering from food poisoning mid-flight

PETALING JAYA: Two Malaysians have been hospitalised in Kolkata, India, on Sunday evening after suffering severe food poisoning.

According to the Times of India today, the duo was among 12 people flying to Kolkata from the Bagdogra airport in Derjeeling, India, when they developed food poisoning symptoms.

It is learnt that the source of the food poisoning apparently originated outside the Bagdogra airport. However the report stated that officials at Bagdogra airport are checking to ensure that it was not the food served at the airport outlets.

An unnamed airport official who identified the duo as Leong Guat Heng, 68, and his wife Tan Soo Koon, 62 said several passengers travelling on-board AirAsia flight AK 0063 complained of uneasiness soon after the flight took off from Bagdogra.

"They complained of nausea, stomach cramps and loose motion, requiring frequent trips to the washroom.

"Though the crew carries emergency medicine on board, the sheer number of people who reported sick proved a challenge. After the flight landed in Kolkata, all the ailing passengers were transported to Charnock Hospital," the official was quoted as saying.

The airport official further stated while most of the passengers eventually recovered, both Malaysians continued to be unwell and suffered from loss of body fluid.

While the duo had been scheduled for an Air Asia flight to Kuala Lumpur later in the night, they were in no condition to undertake the four-hour travel.

"Around 2am, they were admitted to Charnock Hospital," he said.

Hospital authorities according to the report, said both patients were recovering and would be discharged soon.

While AirAsia is apparently making arrangements for them to return to Bangkok after completing formalities.

Charnock Hospital medical superintendent Dr Utpal Chatterjee said the patients were given intravenous fluid and antibiotic with their condition subsequently improving around 9am on Monday.

"We are checking if other passengers who took other flights from Bagdogra on Sunday had similar complaints. If so, then the possibility of the source being at the airport is high," an airport official said.