40,000 members of BN election machinery expected to attend BN manifesto launch Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Come Saturday, about 40,000 members of the Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery are expected to attend the launch of the BN Manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said preparations for the event which would be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil at 8pm, was 80% completed, including the technical and security aspects.

"From my visit today, I found that the preparations were going on smoothly, resulting from the cooperation of all state liaison bodies.

At a press conference held after chairing the Technical Meeting for the Launch of the BN Manifesto for GE14 and visiting the location today, Ab Rauf said the commitment shown by the BN machinery had been encouraging, and a 40,000-strong audience was expected for the event.

Ab Rauf said the Axiata Arena venue could only accommodate 9,000 people while the rest would witness the occasion through six LED screens of various sizes outside the hall.

"Those who cannot attend can watch the direct telecast of the event on television," he said, adding that those present would be required to wear blue attire to emphasise a sea of blue reflecting the BN spirit.

"We hope a new fighting spirit will be injected when they hear Najib's message as Umno president," he said, adding that the members should take that spirit back with them and express it in the coming GE14.

Commenting on the security aspect, Ab Rauf said an estimated 400 security personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police and the People's Volunteer Corps would be present to ensure the event went smoothly.

He said the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority would provide free food and drinks to those present at the event. — Bernama