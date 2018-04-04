- Local
Car crashes into pedestrian in early morning accident
Posted on 4 April 2018 - 07:01pm
Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 07:32pm
KUALA LUMPUR: A car crashed into a pedestrian who was walking in front of a hotel in the city today.
A City Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 7.15am about an accident that occurred in front of the Corus Hotel along Jalan Ampang.
"Some six firemen from Jalan Tun Razak fire station were dispatched and they reached the scene within 10 minutes.
"When we arrived at the place of the incident, we found that a car had supposedly crashed into a pedestrian," he said.
The department said three people were involved in the accident, adding that the victims have been brought to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.
All three victims, in their 30s, suffered severe injuries.