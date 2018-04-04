Car crashes into pedestrian in early morning accident (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A leisurely walk by the roadside turned tragic for a pedestrian who was walking in front of a hotel here today when a crashed into him.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received an emergency call at 7.15am about an accident that occurred in front of Corus Hotel along Jalan Ampang.

"We dispatched six firemen from the Jalan Tun Razak fire station and they reached the scene within 10 minutes upon receiving the distress call.

"When we arrived at the scene, we found that a car had crashed into a pedestrian who was walking by the roadside," he said.

The department said three people were involved in the accident, adding that the victims have been brought to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

Meanwhile, City Traffic chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said those injured were the male car driver, his female passenger and the pedestrian, a local man.

"The driver was on his way from Jalan Ampang. Initially, the driver attempted to avoid another pedestrian who was crossing the road, which eventually made the driver lose control of the vehicle and crash into side of the road hitting the victim in his 30's," he said.

"The car driver and the passenger were discharged later while the victim is still being warded. The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he added.