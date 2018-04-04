Dewan Rakyat passes Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2018, which will place the volunteer fire-fighting teams (PBS) under the purview of the Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) was passed by the Dewan Rakyat today.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the amendment to the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341) would also place the registration and supervision of the PBS under the Act 341 and no longer under the Societies Act 1966.

He said among the incentives awaiting the PBS under the amended law were allocations for machineries, equipment and tools, supply of personal protective equipment, duties and training allowances, as well as station and equipment maintenance.

"I'm sure that when the PBS are under the purview of the JBPM and the ministry, it will be easier for them to get the allocations," he said when winding up the debate on the bill earlier.

Noh, however, refuted the allegation that the amendment was aimed to enable the JBPM to take over assets owned by the PBS.

"I want to assure that when the PBS come under the JBPM, all their equipment and machineries will remain as theirs. We will not take anything, but instead we will give them more," he added.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama