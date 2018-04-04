Experts warn against condom snorting

MEDICAL experts have warned against the "condom snorting challenge" trend among teenagers globally. Teenagers across the world have been posting videos of themselves snorting a condom up one nostril and inhaling until it re-emerges out of the mouth.

This life-threatening practice dates back a few years but has resurfaced in recent days. The are YouTube videos of teeangers snorting condoms dating back to 2007. One channel devoted to the challenge created in 2013 has more than 100 videos of people participating.

Doctors are saying it is a deadly choking hazard. "You are literally putting something down your nose, which connects to your mouth, which connects to your trachea," CBS News quoted Dr. Ammar Ali, an emergency room physician at Beaumont Health, as saying. "I mean, you are risking choking on it."

Inhalation of a condom can lead to infection and it could even get stuck, he said.

"The nasal passages and sinuses have special cells that can be damaged if objects such as condoms are placed in them, potentially leading to a bacterial or fungal infection," he added.