Habib Jewels founder dies at 92

Posted on 4 April 2018 - 09:38am Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 10:55am

GEORGE TOWN: The founder of the country's iconic jewellery retailer, Habib Jewels, has passed away at the age of 92.

The late Datuk Habib Mohamed Abdul Latif built the family empire from scratch with his first shop along Jalan Kapitan Keling in the 1950s.

He died from old age at the Gleneagles Medical Centre, according to his grandson Mohd Shamir Habib.

His body will be taken to the Kapitan Keling Mosque for prayers here before burial at the Muslim cemetery in Perak Road.

A large stream of mourners has gathered at the family mansion in Pinhorn Road to pay their last respects to one of Penang's visionary entrepreneurs.

The art of jewellery making and marketing was also classified as one of the living heritage skills in the state's Unesco world heritage zone.

Habib Jewels, the family business, was founded back in 1958.

The business model has since flourished and expanded to outside Penang and globally.

