From the heart
Posted on 4 April 2018 - 08:56am
Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 01:17pm
PETALING JAYA: A total of 31 associates from various departments in Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur (BTSHKL) spent their morning cleaning and maintaining Rumah Perlindungan Nur Hati in Ampang for the comfort of the home's 46 child and teen residents recently.
At the end of the CSR initiative organised by the hotel's engineering department, the young ones were treated to a specially prepared lunch and birthday celebration.
The initiative resonates with the company's core values and aptly cites Martin Luther King's quote: "What are you doing for others?"