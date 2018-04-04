Isco gets Real nod as Matuidi starts on Juventus bench

Posted on 4 April 2018 - 07:44am Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 09:17am

TURIN: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted for midfielder Isco over Gareth Bale in his line-up for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Juventus in Turin.

Zidane chose the same side as last year's final in Cardiff where Real beat Juventus 4-1 to lift the European title for the 12th time, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo backed by on-form Isco.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri left midfielder Blaise Matuidi on the bench, while the Italians are also without suspended duo Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia.

Federico Bernardeschi is injured and Mario Mandzukic is not fully fit, with Andrea Barzagli preferred to Daniele Rugani at centre-back and Rodrigo Bentancur gave the nod ahead of midfielder Claudio Marchisio.

Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro have been given wide roles with Mattia De Sciglio and Kwadwo Asamoah in full-back positions.

Costa and Sandro can move forward to support Argentine duo Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in the attack.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final, first leg between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday. — AFP