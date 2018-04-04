Missile used to down MH17 invisible due to speed

PETALING JAYA: The Joint Investigation Team looking into the downing of flight MH17 has concluded that the missile which downed the aircraft could have been invisible for Russian radars, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said in a statement yesterday.

It said the missile appeared invisible because the high speed at which it was travelling made the projectile undetectable.

"The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that investigates the downing of flight MH17 had two independent radar experts examine the radar images provided by the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

"The findings by these radar experts show that a BUK-missile could have been fired from the firing location established by the JIT without it being visible on the radar images. Furthermore, the radar experts confirm that no other aircraft near MH17 are visible on the radar images provided."

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, with the loss of all 298 people on board.