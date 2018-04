Posted on 4 April 2018 - 07:45pm Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 07:53pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The weekly retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel for the week beginning April 5 remain unchanged.

The price of RON95 is RM2.20 per litre, RON97 RM2.47 per litre and diesel RM2.18 per litre. — Bernama