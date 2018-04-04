PKR goes high tech for polls

Posted on 4 April 2018 - 05:14pm Last updated on 4 April 2018 - 07:53pm

PETALING JAYA: PKR today launched two mobile applications In its bid to attract tech-savvy voters in the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

PKR vice-president Tian Chua said the launching of the applications was part of the opposition's social media campaign for the national polls.

While both applications were developed by PKR, Chua said it would be utilised by all Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners for the elections.

The first application, Demi Rakyat, will serve as a platform to disseminate opposition-related news directly to users' smartphones.

Chua added Demi Rakyat would also act as a medium to counter fake news made against the opposition coalition.

"Demi Rakyat will serve as our official (media organ)," he told reporters at the launching of both mobile applications at PKR headquarters.

He added news that would appear in Demi Rakyat would be sourced from various portals such as Selangorkini and Suara Keadilan.

Another application, the TARiq, would utilise the augmented reality (AR) technology, which - among others - allows users to "interact" with top Pakatan leaders.

AR is a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.

With the launching of the TARiq, Tian Chua said PKR would be the first party in Malaysia to use the AR technology in election campaigns.

He also demonstrated the application at the launch, which allowed PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar to have a picture with jailed former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both applications are available for download on Android devices, while another version for Apple devices would be made available next week.