PM hits out at opposition for insulting civil servants (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today hit out at the political opposition for belittling the role of and insulting the country's 1.6 million civil servants.

He cited a statement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir that the opposition Pakatan Harapan would sack senior government officers if it came to power after the 14th General Election.

"It is most saddening, I feel really disappointed when opposition leaders belittle and insult civil servants.

"But, ladies and gentlemen, let them be. What is certain is that today the Barisan Nasional government is always concerned about and takes care of the welfare of civil servants," Najib said at the 16th Premier Civil Service Gathering (MAPPA XVI) attended by about 10,000 civil servants, here.

MAPPA is an annual event where the Prime Minister delivers his message to civil servants in the various services at the federal, state and local government levels.

Najib said the words of the opposition pact had hurt the feelings of the civil servants.

Citing another example, he said the Penang Institute, a body under the opposition-ruled Penang government, had proposed on Oct 22, 2016, when analysing Budget 2017 that the number of civil servants be reduced to 430,000.

This meant that 1.2 million civil servants would lose their jobs and a means of livelihood, he said.

Najib said that the BN government would continue to defend the dignity and interests of civil servants whom he described as loyal friends and the main pillars of the government.

He questioned the opposition claim of Malaysia being a failed state when the country had recorded various achievements.

As far as he knew, what had failed was the uncompleted tunnel, he said, in reference to the proposed undersea tunnel in Penang that had yet to be built.

He also said that when Penang was ravaged by floods, the state government had pleaded for help from the federal government and the civil servants had to go to its rescue.

"If that is not a failure, what more can you say?"

Najib said that in opposition-ruled Selangor, the supply of sufficient treated water had been a problem for almost 10 years.

"That is a real failure. The situation has gone to the extent of people in the state saying that 'the leaders get the votes, (but) the people get pails'," he said.

Najib also questioned the action of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in using educational institutions for political purposes.

"Lim had sung an anti-GST song in front of children to incite hatred for the federal government. Let him behave in that way. We, in the government, will continue to strive to empower educational institutions in the country and the educators," he said.

The Prime Minister referred to what he described as a populist but unrealistic opposition manifesto that proposed the abolition of the GST, highway tolls, excise duty and the National Higher Education Fund Corporation, and said this would cost the government RM416.6 billion in revenue.

"What I find strange is how they can think of abolishing all these, as stated in their manifesto?

"If that is what they wish to do, Malaysia is expected to lose national revenue. These are ridiculous pledges that can bankrupt the country if implemented," he said. — Bernama