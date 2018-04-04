Selangor gov't cause of Kapar hospital's delay

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the construction of the Kapar Hospital, which was announced in 2013, is among others due to the procrastination of the Selangor state government under the leadership of the opposition in approving land ownership grants.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said so far the Health Ministry had sent 12 letters to the state government since 2012 but it took the Selangor government more than one year to respond to every letter.

"Currently the application for the granting of land ownership is still under the jurisdiction of the Klang District and Land Office.

"This causes the delay. The government (federal) has asked the Sime Darby to hand over the 20.23ha of land to the state government and we ask that the land be submitted to the Land and Mines Department director-general but on condition with nominal rate," he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question by G. Manivannan (PKR-Kapar) who wanted to know whether the government had placed a time limit in the construction of a government hospital.

Hilmi said the Health Ministry had agreed on the site of the land, which was handed over by Sime Darby for the proposed hospital construction and the ministry had submitted an application for the land ownership grant to the federal JKPTG on Oct 11, 2017.

"Following that, the federal JKPTG submitted an application for the granting of land ownership to the Klang District and Land Office land administrator on Nov 29, 2017, to obtain the application approval and apply for the premium rate to be imposed on the state government at a nominal level.

Meanwhile replying to a question by Dr Izani Husin (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) on the government's measure to restrict the sale of health supplements and food products that were dangerous, he said unlicensed supplementary products worth RM41 million was seized from 2015 until 2017.

He said health supplements should be registered with the Drug Control Authority (DCA) and the Health Control Authority (DCA) and Health Ministry before it could be manufactured, imported or sold in the market.

Hilmi said all registered health supplement advertisements needed to obtain approval from the Medicine Advertisements Board to ensure the information in the advertisements is correct and not confusing to the consumers.

He said in 2017, some 22,550 health supplement advertisements were screened in various media, including traditional and online, by the Pharmacy Enforcement Division and the State Pharmacy Enforcement Branch.

"Out of the total, 678 warning letters were issued to the advertisers and 60 investigating papers opened for advertisements in violation of the relevant laws," he said. — Bernama