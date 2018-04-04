Supporting dodgeball athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: To prepare Malaysian dodgeball athletes for the 2018 Dodgeball World Cup finals in August, Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR) will be providing wholesome KRR meals worth more than RM100,000 to 49 Malaysia Dodgeball Federation (MDF) team members.

"KRR has been a brand that advocates a well-balanced, healthy and active lifestyle. Evident through our campaigns ROASTERS Eating Day and ROASTERS Chicken Run which revolves around fitness and healthy eating. We know that to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul, a well-balanced meal and regular exercise goes hand-in-hand," commented Berjaya Roasters Senior Marketing Manager Thila Chandran.

"An athlete can only achieve their peak performance when they have recovered from their workout. That is where we come in to aid and ensure they have the necessary nutrition for proper recovery," she added.

Having bagged three gold medals during the 2017 Asia Pacific Championships in Kuala Lumpur in the men, women and mixed categories, the MDF team qualified to represent Malaysia at the 2018 Dodgeball World Cup from Aug 3 to 4.

Speaking on the partnership with KRR, Captain and Coach of Malaysia Dodgeball Federation Muhamad Heidy Yusoff said, ""Food is what will get anyone to recover well, especially with a well-balanced diet. I just love the whole idea of how Kenny Rogers stepped up and partnered with us to really help in terms of recovery and development."