10% of Johor BN candidates not finalised: Khaled

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) is assessing in detail the list of final candidates to be picked for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Johor BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said BN had submitted a list of candidates to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, but a change of candidates would probably take place at the last minute.

"We (Johor BN) have yet to finalise only five to 10% of the candidates' list. Because we also take into account the views of the public, and, of course we pay attention to the candidates to be picked by the opposition, we have not finalised it 100%," he said.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor Mentri Besar, said this to reporters after being interviewed on a talk programme by Johor FM radio station, here today.

The interview was broadcast live for an hour from 8am today by the radio station and via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/MohamedKhaledNordin.

He said the candidates who would contest in the state would certainly be a combination of men and women, featuring new and old faces.

On the Johor BN manifesto, the Permas state assemblyman said it would be launched after the national level manifesto was launched this Saturday.

"We will together obtain the national level manifesto and want the community to digest it first. After that, we will launch the state level manifesto, and there is a little bit of difference this time.

"We have also identified a number of offers and, due to this, we should both wait and see whether there is or not a specific offer for Johor when they present the manifesto at the central level," he added. — Bernama