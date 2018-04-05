DAP to abandon its ‘rocket’ in GE14 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has confirmed that it will not be using its iconic ‘rocket’ logo in the 14th General Election.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said DAP‘s election candidates would instead be contesting under a single common logo, which would also be used by other Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners.

He said GE14 would be the first time that the party would not use the iconic logo.

However, the rule would not apply to the party’s machinery in Sabah and Sarawak.

“(PH chairman) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make the announcement (on the common logo to be used) in Johor tomorrow (Friday),” Lim told a press conference at Parliament.

Mahathir had earlier confirmed that PH would be contesting under a common logo for GE14. The announcement would be made at a ceramah in Pasir Gudang, Johor on Friday.

The PH prime ministerial candidate said the decision was made following the coalition’s failure to register PH as a formal coalition as well as the possibility of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) being deregistered.

It was speculated that PH may be using PKR’s logo for the elections.

Lim admitted that abandoning its own logo would impact DAP, but stressed that it was necessary in order to face off with Barisan Nasional in GE14.

“We have no choice if we want to win power in Putrajaya. It is important to use a common logo,” he said.

He added the decision not to use the rocket logo was not an easy one but said that DAP leaders had agreed to it.

Lim said it was the sacrifice that needed to be made by his party in ensuring PH’s victory in GE14.

“This will be the final opportunity for Malaysians to make a change. We hope it (using a common logo) will give the confidence to voters in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

“This is it. This is it. This is it. There will not be any more chance (to defeat BN),” Lim said.