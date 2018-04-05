Dewan Negara adjourns sine die

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara adjourned sine die today after convening for the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament since March 26.

The meeting is likely to be the last for the term of the 13th Parliament, which ends on June 24. Parliament is expected to be dissolved soon to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran, in announcing the adjournment, advised the senators to carry on serving the people.

"We are on the verge of GE14 where the maturity of the democratic system again comes under test. The election gives a special meaning to our parliament because it is the main pillar of a democratic administration.

"In this regard, I wish to urge all of you to take an active part in the election to equally nurture the democratic system in the country," he added.

Vigneswaran said the Dewan Negara meeting this time took place simultaneously with the Dewan Rakyat's meeting, something which had not happened for some time now.

He thanked all the senators for their active participation in the proceedings of the house.

The House passed several bills, among them the Supplementary Supply Bill (2017) 2018 and the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018. — Bernama