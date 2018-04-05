Dewan Negara passes amendments on three bills, adjourns sine die

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed three bills, namely the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Arbitration (Amendment) (No.2) 2018 Bill and the Fire Service (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2018 was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and debated by three senators, is aimed at promoting business and commercial activities to be free of corruption.

Razali, when winding up the debate on the bill said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) was amended to include a new section 17A into the act.

"The amendment provides that a commercial organisation commits an offence if any person associated with the organisation commits a corruption in order to obtain or retain business or advantage.

"The new provision is to encourage business and commercial activities being carried out in an environment which is free from corruption and to take adequate measures to prevent corruption in their organisation," he said.

The Dewan Negara also passed the Arbitration (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2018 aimed at enhancing Malaysia's profile in the international and regional arena as a safe and arbitrary-friendly jurisdiction.

The proposed amendment was based on the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (Uncitral) (amended in 2006).

The Fire Service (Amendment) Bill 2018 was also passed by the Dewan Negara after it was tabled by Deputy Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and debated by 10 senators.

Halimah said the bill was intended to amend the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341) which would enable the registration and supervision of the volunteer fire-fighting teams (PBS) management to be more organised and effective.

The bill was then passed with majority votes as announced by Dewan Negara President Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran.

The Dewan Negara adjourned sine die today after having convened for the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament since March 26. — Bernama