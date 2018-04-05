Dewan Rakyat adjourns sine die (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat adjourned sine die today after having convened for the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament since March 5.

The meeting is likely to be the last for the term of the 13th Parliament which ends on June 24. Parliament is expected to be dissolved soon for the 14th General Election.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, in announcing the adjournment, said the house had created history as it had stretched to six sessions and seen some reforms in upholding the institution of parliament in the country.

"I wish to record my appreciation and thanks to the executive, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, for the government's support and approval of the parliamentary transformation plan," he said.

The Dewan Rakyat, at this sitting, approved seven bills, including the Supplementary Supply Bill (2017) 2018 and the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018.

Five bills were passed providing for amendments to the acts, namely the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill, Fire Services (Amendment) Bill, Sports Development (Amendment) Bill, Arbitration (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill and Limitation (Amendment) Bill.

Pandikar Amin said several colourful and bitter events took place during the meeting, similar to the incidents in parliaments elsewhere in the world.

He said it was hoped that the contributions, ideas, views and experiences of the MPs would serve as a check-and-balance medium for the government in the course of Malaysia's progress to become a developed nation as well as to empower the institution of parliament.

Pandikar Amin wished all the best to the MPs who would be contesting in the upcoming 14th General Election and advised them to always keep in mind the people's interests. — Bernama