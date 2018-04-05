- Local
End of the road for Gerakan Penang if severely beaten in GE14
Posted on 5 April 2018 - 03:46pm
GEORGETOWN: It will be the end of the road for Gerakan in Penang if the party loses miserably in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).
Its state chairman Teng Chang Yeow said the party must not fail to edge DAP this time.
"If we lose, it is clear that the door is already shown to us, and we have to make our own way out," he said during a press conference at the state Gerakan headquarters.
(MORE TO FOLLOW)