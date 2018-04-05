Facebook says 87m affected by data breach

WASHINGTON: Facebook said on Wednesday the personal data of up to 87 million users was improperly shared with British political consultancy group Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook's estimate was far higher than news reports suggesting 50 million users may have been affected in the privacy scandal, which has roiled the company and sparked questions for the entire internet sector on data protection.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg said he accepted responsibility for the failure to protect user data but maintained that he was still the best person to lead the network of two billion users.

"I think life is about learning from the mistakes and figuring out how to move forward," he said.

"When you're building something like Facebook, which is unprecedented in the world, there are things that you're going to mess up."

To remedy the problem, Zuckerberg said Facebook must "rethink our relationship with people across everything we do" and that it will take a number of years to regain user trust. – AFP