Hotspots, rat trails, elephant trails used for cross-border crimes are identified

KUALA LUMPUR: National security agencies have identified hotspots, 'rat trails' and 'elephant trails' along the border areas which are frequently used for cross-border criminal activities, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said these hotspots and trails were used to smuggle controlled items and cigarettes, as well as illegal immigrants.

He said this includes an estimated 971.5 km of coastline along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and 839.7 km along the east coast, while in Sarawak it was 1,765.8 km and Sabah 2,344.6 km of coastline, respectively.

"There are also rat trails along maritime borders especially in mangrove areas which are close to the neighbouring countries and these trails are patrolled not just at sea but also on land.

"There are also an unknown number of rat trails and elephant trails along the 556 km of the Malaysia-Thailand border which covers settlement areas and jungle but there are military and police operations here, even though there are rat trails, entry by illegal immigrants and goods are still under control," he said.

