I have a better chance to win in Cameron Highlands: Kayveas

PETALING JAYA: The continuous claim by MIC that Cameron Highlands has a high number of Indians that will support the party remains unproven based on the last three general elections.

In the 11th General Election, the voter turnout was 15,237 with only 574 Indians voting, MIC got 410 votes and DAP 127 with 37 spoilt votes* whilst in the 12th General Election he turnout was 16,397, only 574 Indians turned up and MIC 281 votes while DAP received 277 with 16 spoil votes.

In the 13th General Election, the turnout was 22,748 with 626 Indians voting, MIC received 351 votes and DAP 257 votes*.

MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas said MIC has been the stumbling block for his party over the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat.

"Since we took over the management of the seat on behalf of Barisan Nasional MyPPP had been working tirelessly to win back the support of voters.

"We are seeing our hard work has been slowly paying dividends as there were more and more of them returning to the BN side," he said.

The MYppp president pointed out that any parachute candidate won't be known to the public and it is highly unlikely that the voters will support them.

"The reason being that seat had been ignored since Datuk Seri G.Palanivel had been sacked from MIC and now to return and we are here and ready to help does not bode well with voters," he said.

Kayveas said not only will MIC have to win the hearts and minds of the Indian voters they will also have to get more Indians out to vote as in the last election it was only 60 percent, 626 voters.

He said they will have to work hard to win over the Chinese and Orang Asli voters and to suddenly appear as the election looms near maybe a little bit too late.

He said there may be help from Umno for MIC to get the Malay vote but how many is the question mark as the party only won the last election with a majority of just over 400.

Kayveas said he was very confident if he stood as a candidate on behalf of Barisan Nasional they could win the seat with a majority of over 3,000.

*numbers based on exit polls