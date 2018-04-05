Malaysia monitors US-China trade issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will monitor the trade issues between the US and China, as there will be some impact to the country, particularly in solar, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said China is the biggest trading partner for Malaysia while the US is the third.

"We're an open economy, we depend on the world. Anything that restricts trade and is detrimental to the growth of investments and trade, we have to follow closely," he told reporters after delivering his address at the Asia Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce (APCAC) Business Summit here this morning.

He said it is working on a consultation date with the US to make a representation for solar. Malaysia is the third biggest exporter of solar panels to the US.