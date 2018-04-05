Man arrested after protest in front of parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: A protest held in front of the Parliament entrance ended with a man being arrested by the police.

Mikhael Iskhandaar was one of around 20 residents from the Jinjang Utara longhouses who protested at the road leading to the Parliament building.

The group had demanded for their housing units which had been promised to them as compensation for their relocation in 2017.

Mikhael was arrested following a scuffle after he had defied police warnings to move away from the Parliament gate.

Police had given Mikhael, who is the chairman of the Jinjang Utara longhouses, three warnings before the arrest was made.

The police had told the group to move some 200m away from the gate as they had obstructed traffic leading to the Parliament building.

Mikael however refused to heed the orders and stated that he would only move after being able to address the media.

He was later pinned down to the ground and was handcuffed by several police officers present.

The group had been protesting in front of Parliament since 9am, demanding to hand over a letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to urge him to intervene in the issue.