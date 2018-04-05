Man warded after gang fight involving machetes

PETALING JAYA: A fight between school students led to a gang attack at a basketball court in Kelana Jaya here after a 24-year-old man was slashed by five men with machetes on Tuesday.

In the 9pm incident, the victim, who is from Kepong came to the area with his friends, armed with a machete, to meet another group of men, following a misunderstanding between students at a secondary school near Taman Sea here.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said initially, the suspect and his friends were discussing the issue and attempted to solve the problem.

"However, the discussion turned into a heated argument and due to some dissatisfaction, the man was attacked and slashed by at least five men from the opposite group," he said today.

The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries on his hands and neck due to the slash wounds and is being treated at the University Malaya Medical Centre.

Following the incident, Mohd Zani said police initiated an operation under Ops Cantas and nabbed three men aged in their 40's and 50's.

"We are tracing one more suspect at the moment and we have identified him," he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 326 of the same code for causing grievous hurt.