Mosque bilal detained for drugs

Posted on 5 April 2018 - 12:10am Last updated on 5 April 2018 - 12:21am

PENDANG: A mosque "bilal" was among six people detained by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) for alleged possession of heroin during a raid at a house in Taman Sejahtera here last night.

The 38-year-old "bilal" was picked up in the 11pm raid, together with the five addicts.

The six are aged between 18 and 43.

In a statement here today, Pendang AADK chief, Ahmad Zaher Hamid said 2.75g of heroin were seized from the "bilal" who was handed over to the police to facilitate investigations.

Ahmad Zaher said the agency also detained 16 people in Kubur Panjang, Keda Tanjung Setol, Kampung Kubang Pisang, Kampung Pulau Machang and Mukim Air Putih to assist in investigations. — Bernama