Nazri: PPBM a mosquito party, deregistration means nothing

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz believes the temporary deregistration of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) would not affect Barisan Nasional (BN) in any way, likening the party to a mere mosquito bite.

"No, not at all, no. How do you feel about mosquito bites? I think you just scratch it off. You will scratch it and you still enjoy it.

"I don't think it's going to affect us in any way. Suspended or not, or whether or not it's good for us (Barisan Nasional), I think voters have decided and they know who to vote," the Tourism and Culture Minister said when asked if he believed the deregistration would benefit BN.

He told this to a press conference after launching the Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0 powered by Tencent, here, today.

The Registrar of Societies (Ros) announced today that PPBM would be temporarily deregistered as a political party under Section 14(5) of the Societies Act for failing to furnish certain particulars to the association.

Commenting further on the matter, Nazri said the dissolution of PPBM was all the party's own doing, and that RoS has every right to take such action, adding that he would have preferred to defeat the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led party at the polls.

"Certainly we don't want to win by default, in the sense that they are being declared as void. We want to win a fair and strong fight," he said.

"PPBM's constitution was formulated by the same people who created the party. Nobody forced them to put anything in the constitution except themselves.

"RoS didn't ask you to include any requirement except if you agree to. If PPBM doesn't comply with their constitution, then they cannot be a legal party. u have to follow the law," he said.