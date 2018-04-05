Penang state govt walking the talk by declaring assets

Posted on 5 April 2018 - 06:30pm Last updated on 5 April 2018 - 07:42pm

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP-led state government has once again made public the assets of most of its elected representatives including state excos and

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

In a statement issued by Lim, he said the asset declaration was in tandem with their motto of competency, accountability and transparency (CAT).

He added that Penang has enforced several regulations to come across as a "clean government."

Among which were the open-tender practices, restricting their relatives from getting involved in the state government, protection of whistleblowers and not accepting personal donations.

The declaration was also uploaded on the state's official portal for public viewing.

The formal monthly wages' bracket was also released, starting with the chief minister with RM14,175, state exco members with RM12,101.29 and state assemblymen at RM11,250

State Speaker and Bukit Tambun assemblyperson Datuk Law Choo Kiang received a monthly wage of RM12,101.29 while Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid received a monthly allowance of RM3,000.