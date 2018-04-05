Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, in line with the gains in other regional currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was firmer against the greenback at 3.8650/8680 compared with yesterday's close of 3.8680/8710.

Dealers said major Asian currencies were traded higher as trade war concerns between the US and China had eased.

The local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies, except for the British pound.

The ringgit appreciated against the Singapore dollar at 2.9407/9437 from 2.9417/9446 yesterday, firmer against the yen at 3.6101/6133 from 3.6429/6464 on Wednesday and strengthened versus the euro to 4.7439/7491 compared to 4.7484/7532 previously.

Against the British pound, the local unit depreciated to 5.4346/4407 from 5.4342/4399 on Wednesday. — Bernama