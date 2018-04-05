Rizalman’s case is part of series of sabotage, says Ku Nan (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The recent allegations of drug abuse involving Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar is part of a series of sabotage as the 14th General Election looms, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

“Let the authorities investigate the case.

“(That said), we are aware of sabotage elements in this case.

“A few weeks ago, (Second Finance Minister) Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani was sabotaged (in his constituency) and recently it was Rizalman.

“Who knows who might be (sabotaged) in the next few days, these are the silly times in politics,” he told reporters after officiating the Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan’s Food and Nutrition Aid programme at the SMK Putrajaya Presint 18(1), here, yesterday.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general also admitted that such sabotage attacks could have been from within the Barisan fold.

"We have internal and external problems."

However, Tengku Adnan did not elaborate further on the internal sabotage, choosing instead to criticise the opposition.

“The Opposition feels threatened by BN cause we are making inroads in Wilayah Persekutuan (Kuala Lumpur).

That’s why they are finding ways to deal with the ruling coalition,” he added.

Urging Bandar Tun Razak’s Umno division to stay calm, Tengku Adnan said the party should await the outcome of the police investigations prior to making a decision on Rizalman’s fate.

Tengku Adnan’s remarks came after Rizalman admitted, yesterday, that he was the "Datuk" arrested in the early hours of Monday morning during a police raid at an entertainment outlet in the city, but also alluded that this was done by his rivals as an act of political sabotage to tarnish his name.

When asked if he thought that BN members or those from the opposition had framed him, he said that he did not know.