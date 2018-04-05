Surprise!: MINI Cooper S Countryman Sports launched, right after Countryman Plug-In Hybrid

IN a surprise-of-sorts launch, MINI Malaysia this evening introduced the new MINI Cooper S Countryman Sports right after unveiling the Countryman Plug-In Hybrid. The latter was what the event’s mostly-media guests were expecting, but MINI Malaysia wanted to do things differently, as it usually does.

The Cooper S Countryman Sports is the newest MINI to be locally assembled in the country. Malaysia is also the first market in the world outside the Netherlands to locally assemble this Countryman.

BMW Group Malaysia head of corporate communications, Sashi Ambi, said: “In 2013, the first generation of the MINI Countryman began making Malaysia its new home. Now its next generation keeps this tradition of having its roots firmly placed in Malaysia and South East Asia much like its predecessor but also raising the bar in terms technology and knowledge sharing for the Malaysian Automotive Industry.”

MINI Malaysia head, Kidd Yam, said, “Since unveiling the new Countryman here last year, we have already delivered more than 200 units of the vehicle. The new Cooper S Countryman Sports will build on this success as the premium sports activity vehicle now offers more power, exclusive enhancements and more fun to the MINI driving characteristics.”

Built for the Adventurer

The new Cooper S Countryman Sports will now be equipped with the exclusive John Cooper Works Package. Built to thrill even before one steps inside, the exterior features an all new design.

Fitted with the MINI John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit, the vehicle’s bold, racing-inspired appearance is emphasised by typical MINI bonnet stripes and its hexagonal grille. The aerodynamic Kit consists of a front apron with built-in air ducts for cooling the brakes and a rear bumper with a diffuser design. The kit also includes MINI John Cooper Works door sill finishers.

This new MINI also features sports suspension, finely tuned to make driving it more dynamic. With tougher suspension springs and stiffer pneumatic shock absorbers, the car maintains optimum ground contact, no matter how sporty the driver’s style. The unrivalled agility to the hallmark MINI handling is further supported by the 19-inch MINI John Cooper Works “Course Spoke” with run flat tyres.”

Additional new highlights to the New MINI Countryman include Park Distance Control (PDC) in the front and rear – making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces easier, as well as the robot-like Park Assist which helps the driver during parallel manoeuvres.

On the inside, the new Cooper S Countryman Sports is decked out with anthracite headliner, which creates a harmonious ambience in the interior. The anthracite details are also seen on the sun visors, the housing of the inner lighting, the roof grab handles in the rear, as well as the A-, B- and C-pillars. The interior offering includes cross punch leather in “carbon black” as well as a MINI JCW steering wheel.

In terms of infotainment, communication and driving experience, the Cooper S Countryman Sports offers for the first-time ever, an 8.8-inch touch screen display with navigation. It features a split screen function allowing two map views to be displayed at the same time. This can be operated via the touchscreen technology or alternatively via the MINI touch controller on the centre console. Meanwhile, the MINI head-up display keeps the driver fully in the picture, ensuring that not just the road ahead but all key vehicle information remains visible at all times.

Entertainment is now further enhanced with the Harman Kardon sound system. With a generous 360-watt output, the 12-speaker sound system has been fine-tuned precisely to suit the vehicle’s interior. Thanks to the perfectly positioned high-performance speakers, music of all genres can be enjoyed to the fullest from every seat, in front or in the back.

Powering the Cooper S Countryman Sports is a two-litre, four-cylinder MINI TwinPower Turbo engine. Coupled with an eight-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the car is capable of delivering 192hp and 280Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h is achieved in just 7.4 seconds at a top speed of 224km/h. All of these are achievable while only consuming an average of 6.5 litres per 100km of fuel.

The new MINI comes British Racing Green, Thunder Grey, Light White and Chili Red. The black roof is available for Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Thunder Grey, Light White; while the white roof is available for Chilli Red and British Racing Green.

Euro NCAP five-star rating

The new MINI Countryman has achieved top five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, whereby testers analyse the car’s crash behaviour in different impact scenarios to assess how stable the passenger cell is, how effective the restraint systems are and what forces are exerted on the occupants. The exemplary crash behaviour of the new MINI Countryman is a result of the integrated safety concept which is built into every model of the most sophisticated compact premium automotive brand.

MINI Roadside Assistance

The New MINI Cooper S Countryman Sports is covered by MINI Malaysia’s five-year Roadside Assistance programme, available for all new MINI vehicles with a comprehensive list of services that include a 24-Hour, 365-days-a-year accident and help on the phone and on-the-spot hotline, free towing services and when needed (over 200km from residential home), replacement vehicle, seamless mobility, accommodation, mobility services solutions as well as repatriation services.

MINI Service Online

Making a service appointment has never been easier. The new online service programme will now allow customers to schedule their service needs directly at their preferred MINI Authorised Dealerships via www.service.mini.my

MINI Financing

The new local-assembled MINI Countryman will be available with the MINI Full Circle Programme. With 80% margin of financing, ownership of the new locally assembled MINI Countryman starts from RM2,998 per month.

The New MINI Countryman is available at all authorised MINI dealerships nationwide from tomorrow, as well as the Volts & Vibes Roadshow happening from April 13 to June 24.

The retail price (on the road for personal registration, without insurance and with GST) of this new Countryman – with four years’ unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service is RM245,888