Terengganu announces salary increment for civil servants

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu state government today announced a special annual salary increment for all state civil servants starting this July.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the salary increment would involve 10,488 civil servants, 10,479 of whom are between grade 11 and 54, while the rest are superscale (Jusa) employees.

"This salary increase, equivalent to one annual salary increment (KGT) is in addition to the normal yearly salary increment, is estimated to cost the government RM7,061,428.28," he told reporters after launching the Terengganu JR Plus and Wanita Umno GE14 machinery at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium here.

Also present were Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil and Terengganu state Barisan Nasional (BN) senior leaders.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak made the same announcement for civil servants and Ahmad Razif was the first to follow suit at the state level.

Meanwhile, in another development, Ahmad Razif said if the BN won in the GE14, he planned to have an additional 11 state constituencies and four parliamentary constituencies to facilitate administration.

"Terengganu was not included in the redelineation exercise in 1999 as BN lost.

"The Election Commission (EC) has said that it was now feasible for Terengganu to have another 11 state and four parliamentary constituencies. If we reduce the area of administration, it will be easier to serve the people as the important thing is to provide the best services to the people," he said.

Ahmad Razif, added that the latest record showed that some MPs had to take care of 100,000 people in four state constituencies and it was difficult for them to give their best service.

On the general election, he said the BN machinery was 100% prepared and was merely waiting for the date of dissolution of the Parliament and state assembly. — Bernama