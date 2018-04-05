Vive la France

One of 14 participants in Malaysia and the only participating institute of higher learning in the country to partake in Goût de France - HELP College of Arts and Technology (HELP CAT) recently celebrated the diversity of France’s gastronomy.

“It was initiated by the French government to promote French cuisine. Goût de France is recognised as an intangible heritage asset by UNESCO. So it’s very important,” said HELP CAT president and CEO Dr Choong Yeow Wei.

Last year, 150 countries participated in Goût de France, with 2,100 restaurants preparing 250,000 meals for 8,000 guests at 156 embassies. The widespread dissemination of French gastronomy showcased France’s relationship with good food.

Led by HELP School of Hospitality and Tourism head chef Mohammed Razif Haron and students from the School of Hospitality along with its culinary and hotel management team, guests of the college were treated to a delectable fine dining experience over French cuisine.

Almost every dish from the bouillabaisse (Marseille seafood soup) to the plateau de fromage (cheese platter) were conceived to French standards. “A lot of the ingredients were imported from France, especially the foie gras (flattened duck or goose liver),” Choong explains.

“The idea behind (Goût de France) is to spread the influence of French food in the world, so that everyone knows about French cuisine and will visit France to eat the real thing,” Razif shared.

As such, Razif and his culinary team toiled away in the glass-encased kitchen, as they presented their culinary offerings in the hope growing a following where French food is concerned.

Every March 21, 150 countries around the world invite the public to savour French gastronomy. This was HELP CAT‘s second Goût de France (which means “Good France”) involvement. Given the success of it, next year’s gathering of epicureans will surely gather a larger crowd over French fine dining.