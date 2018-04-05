'Wondas' will never cease

Road-users at Plaza Toll Jambatan Pulau Pinang were “Wonda-ring” about the long queue at a toll booth lane but only until they noticed Wonda Coffee’s display backdrop featuring a “Wonda Lane”.

Motorists on that designated lane at Plaza Toll Jambatan Pulau Pinang received free coffee besides a toll-free pass for two whole days.

All they had to do was show a bottle of Wonda Milk Coffee or Wonda Mochaccino (340ml) when passing through that lane between 8am and 8pm on March 17 and March 18, for a toll fee waiver.

A free bottle of Wonda coffee was given out to the first 5,000 cars on both days. This and the free pass put a smile on the faces of all those passing through. Motorists travelling out from Penang were also rewarded with Wonda Milk Coffee and Wonda Mochaccino samples at R&R Juru.

Wonda didn’t stop there; the brand went the extra mile and stationed Wonda Coffee promoters at several other R&R areas to spread the exciting news about the “Wonda Lane” at the Penang bridge toll.

“At Etika, we strive to engage and reward our customers and fans through exciting and unique methods,” said Etika Sdn Bhd’s vice-president of marketing Santharuban T Sundaram.

“The Wonda Lane initiative is a way for us to not only reward our loyal fans that have been with us over the years but also to offer them a token of appreciation for their continuous support,” he said.

Thrilled by the overwhelming response from its customers, along with the positive feedback; Santharuban also said, “I hope that through this campaign, their (motorists) journey was Wonda-fully brightened up”.

Last year, road-users on the NPE highway were treated to something as “Wonda-fully” similar.

For information on Wonda Coffee’s future activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/WondaCoffeeMalaysia.