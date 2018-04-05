Youth feared drowned at beach in Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU: A youth is feared to have drowned while swimming with four friends at the Teluk Bidara beach, Dungun, yesterday evening.

Dungun Fire and Rescue Department chief Saifuddin Muhammad said Muhammad Haikal Fuz, 17, was swept away by strong currents while swimming with his friends Zubir Ibrahim, 16, Mohd Fauzi Ibrahim, 22, Amirul Shafik Ruzidin, 23, and Fazli Abdul Manan, 35.

"It is said that only two of them know how to swim, namely, Amirul Shafik and Fazli, and they both tried to save their friends from being swept away.

"However, they couldn't rescue Muhammad Haikal in time as he was swept away by the currents," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Saifuddin said Amirul Shafik was sent to the Dungun hospital to receive further treatment.

He said the department received an emergency call at 6.40pm yesterday and a team of 10 firemen and one machine arrived ten minutes later.

The search and rescue operations to locate Muhammad Haikal are still ongoing and would be expanded to cover a wider area, he said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Region maritime director, Maritime First Admiral Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Omar, in a statement said that upon receiving the report the SAR operation was activated and Maritime Guard Boat 16 dispatched to the scene to locate Muhammad Haikal.

Coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the operations also received assistance from the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department and the state Malaysian Civil Defence Force, he said. — Bernama