10 dengue deaths in Sabah until March

KUNAK, Sabah: Sabah recorded 958 cases of dengue, including 10 deaths, this year up to March 31, according to the state Health Department.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said almost all the districts registered an increase in the number of cases in the three-month period.

She said via Whatsapp, when contacted, that the department had initiated control activities and set up special wards for those suspected of dengue to be monitored from time to time.

"The public is also advised to cooperate with the department's control team in carrying out their jobs. They are also urged to be more alert to the cleanliness of areas inside and outside their houses, check containers filled with water and close them or sprinkle insecticide in them to eradicate the mosquito larvae," she said.

She also urged those showing symptoms such as fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue and lack of appetite to get immediate medical attention at the nearest hospital. — Bernama