Abandoned projects in Ijok: Two men remanded for four days

PUTRAJAYA: Two men were remanded for four days from today on suspicion of receiving bribes in connection with the Mutiara Alam and Alam Utama abandoned projects under the Phase II and III of the Bukit Cherakah Green Revolution Plan.

They were the chairman and the deputy chairman of the Ijok Phase 1 and 2 Settlers' Action Committee, aged 75 and 66, respectively.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Atiqah Abu Hasan after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to detain the suspects until April 9.

The two men were detained at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters at about 12.30pm yesterday.

According to MACC sources, the two were suspected of receiving bribes of up to RM150,000 from a compensation consulting firm as an inducement for not protecting the interests of Ijok Phase 1 and 2 settlers.

Previously, seven individuals including three with "Datuk" titles, were remanded to assist investigations into the case. — Bernama