AIRism delivers 24/7 comfort

UNIQLO has just launched the 2018 Spring/Summer AIRism collection of advanced innerwear, which epitomises the LifeWear range by delivering the ultimate in comfort 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In Japan, UNIQLO is airing television commercials that showcase the tremendous benefits throughout the seasons of a diverse AIRism line-up that includes long-sleeved T-shirts, bras, and briefs.

The commercials show that AIRism innerwear alleviates the scratchiness of light knits in spring. It quickly wicks away sweat to keep people dry in summer. AIRism long T-shirts take the edge off the early chills of autumn. Finally, the breathability of AIRism prevents moisture from being trapped under clothing, even in winter.

New long-sleeved items for year-round comfort

This year sees the debut of long-sleeved AIRism T-shirts in response to customer feedback. These include women's and men's items with 8/10 and 9/10 length sleeves, respectively, that are not visible beneath outerwear. These pieces are also silky smooth and feel great on the skin in any season.



Numerous top and bottom variations

The new AIRism line-up features numerous varieties of items to accommodate lifestyles. They include the popular women's AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts, now available in updated fabric. These briefs can be matched with Wireless Bra tops employing the same AIRism fabric to optimise comfort. The AIRism Slip is new to the lineup, featuring a low curved neckline and adjuster to feel and look great in low-cut dresses and tops. In the men's range, UNIQLO is augmenting its ever-popular AIRism Boxer Briefs with casual AIRism Trunks.