AXA AFFIN unveils first-in-the-market online Medical Card

PETALING JAYA: Within the next FIVE years, medical costs are expected to rise by 12.7%.

This may leave Malaysians, particularly millennials, ill-equipped to foot soaring medical bills, should they need hospitalisation or surgery.

With this in mind and to ensure that millennials have ample protection as they take their first step towards independence, AXA Affin Life Insurance Berhad has launched Malaysia's first-in-the-market online Medical Card to help millennials comprising young professionals and young families to be prepared for life's surprises.

AXA eMedic offers a fast, easy and affordable Medical Card for Malaysians aged between 16 to 39 years for as low as RM37 PERmonth for coverage up to RM100,000 per year. This is renewable up to the age of 80.

"We understand that with the advancement of new technology, millennials prefer immediacy and convenience as they spend 3.8 hours a day on their mobile for either social or work purposes," Rohit Chandrasekharan Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Affin Life Insurance Bhd said recently.

"They prefer every day transactions online right from ordering food, shopping, to buying big ticket items. Now they can even purchase their medical cards online and also manage their claims online with the help of AXA eMedic.

"With the help of our esteemed partners, we can offer our customers a unique health eco-system. The product can be purchased directly on our website from today. 11 million Digi customers can purchase AXA eMedic through MyDigi App. Furthermore, the product will be available on PolicyStreet from mid April 2018 as well."

In keeping customers' health and wellness in mind, AXA Affin is partnering with BookDoc and Naluri. Yantrik (yan3k.com) supports AXA AFFIN as implementation consultants.

"All customers will be offered access to BookDoc, a health rewards platform that will incentivise healthy living and provide access for customers to search and make appointments with specialist doctors.

For professional coaching and rehabilitative psychological support, we have also partnered with Naluri, a platform with a range of professional psychologists to help our customers achieve the healthy lifestyle they deserve.

First 1,000 customers will be offered a free 1-month membership on Naluri and a free one-year membership on BookDoc.

"With our comprehensive proposition offered through an array of partners, we believe we are not only selling a medical card, but also offering a lifestyle proposition for the millennials to live healthy and to be supported financially and psychologically when a medical emergency strikes them," said Rohit.

"We are extremely excited by this launch which I strongly believe is in-line with Bank Negara's stated focus in driving digital sales and improving current penetration levels," added Rohit.

With the launch of eMedic, AXA AFFIN Life now offers term life, health insurance and cancer cover online and these position AXA AFFIN as one of the pioneers in digital disruption in Malaysia.

Customers can now get a quote instantly and sign up for a plan within five minutes via eMedic on www.AXAeMedic.com. AXA eMedic is easy and direct, and requires no medical check-up by providing instant approval.

For customers who have existing health issues or are older than 39-years, AXA AFFIN has other products from their existing product range and they will be serviced by professional Agents.

These Agents will also service eMedic customers who are looking for higher cover or demand specialised products that require advice.