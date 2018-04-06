Bangladeshi jailed for hitting colleague, entering country without valid permit

PETALING JAYA: A Bangladeshi construction worker was sentenced to a total of three months jail by the magistrate's court here today after he pleaded guilty to hurting a colleague and entering the country without a valid permit.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham sentenced Amran Hossain, 22, to the maximum one month jail term for causing hurt on construction worker Tay Jenn Yong, 40, and three months jail for entering the country without a valid permit.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentenced concurrently from today.

Amran was charged under Section 334 of the Penal Code with causing hurt on Tay at Jalan PJU 8/1, Damansara Perdana heading to Mutiara Damansara at 2.30pm last March 10.

On the charge of entering the country without a valid permit, Amran was charged with committing the offence in front of Pelangi Astana building, Jalan Persiaran Surian Damansara, here, at 3.40pm last March 12.

The charge, under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act, provides a fine of up to RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to five years and whipping, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik, while Amran was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, Amran, who was then tasked with controlling traffic at the construction site had told Tay to move his vehicle. An argument broke when Tay refused to do so, which ended with Amran hitting him with a crash helmet and a piece of wood. — Bernama