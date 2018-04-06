Carrying folding knife in public is an offence

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today placed a mechanic on a RM10,000 good behaviour bond of two years for possession of a folding knife in public, three years ago.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib meted out the sentence to Chai Mun Choong, 24, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence involving a Columbia USA Saber tactical folding knife at Jalan Tun Ismail, Dang Wangi here, at 11.15pm on Nov 5, 2015.

In mitigation, counsel S. Narasimhan urged the court to impose a good behaviour bond, submitting that the accused was not carrying the knife for crime but for fishing, and did not know that it was an offence to carry it in public.

However, deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz objected to the bond, telling the court that the offence was serious and under a charge that provided for at least five years imprisonment on conviction. — Bernama