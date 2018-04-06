- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Central Industrial to undertake 4-for-5 bonus issue
Posted on 6 April 2018 - 05:58pm
PETALING JAYA: Central Industrial Corp Bhd (CICB) proposes to undertake a bonus issue of 40 million bonus shares on the basis of four bonus share for every five existing shares held to reward its existing shareholders.
In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, CICB said the proposed bonus issue aims to reward its shareholders for their loyalty and continuing support, by enabling them to have greater participation in the equity of the company in terms of the increased number of shares held while maintaining their percentage of equity interest.
"In addition, the proposed bonus issue will increase the number of CICB shares in issue, which may potentially improve the liquidity and marketability of CICB shares," it said.
Upon completion of the proposed bonus issue, CICB's share capital will remain at RM50 million while the number of issued shares in CICB will increase to 90 million.
It is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2018.